53,414 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,414 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $206.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The company has a market cap of $190.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.