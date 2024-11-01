4,182 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after buying an additional 174,307 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 204,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.18. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $89.10.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

