1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,600 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $25,103.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,611 shares in the company, valued at $150,988.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,508 shares of company stock valued at $38,991. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Trading Down 1.2 %

1stdibs.Com stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 67,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,330. The company has a market capitalization of $165.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.98. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

