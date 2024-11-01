1,440 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,440 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,067,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after acquiring an additional 541,140 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 431,160 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 755,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,983,000 after purchasing an additional 148,562 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $146.37 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $160.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.34%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

