1,390,869 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by WT Asset Management Ltd

WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,390,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,635,000. JD.com comprises approximately 10.9% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 295.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

JD.com stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,945,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

