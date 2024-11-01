1,128 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 260,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

NYSE RCL opened at $206.35 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.25 and a 12 month high of $214.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

