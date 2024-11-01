11,256 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FN. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,775.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 27.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,610. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,610. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,941.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of FN stock opened at $240.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $149.19 and a 12 month high of $278.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

