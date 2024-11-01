1,046 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 867,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.08. 424,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,431. The firm has a market cap of $424.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.85 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

