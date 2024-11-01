1,019 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 148.3% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 185,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 22,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $203.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.36. The company has a market capitalization of $185.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $140.03 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 96.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

