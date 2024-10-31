Zebra Technologies’ (ZBRA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $383.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $379.00.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $383.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.59. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $394.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,828,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,230,000 after buying an additional 98,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,180,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.