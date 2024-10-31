Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for AXIS Capital in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $11.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.96 EPS.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXS. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

NYSE AXS opened at $80.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 424.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

