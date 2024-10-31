YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,458 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 1.26% of YETI worth $43,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in YETI by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 223,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 158,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 120,397 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

NYSE YETI traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.10. 297,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

