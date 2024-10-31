Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Xerox updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

