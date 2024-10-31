Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Price Tops $0.0276 on Exchanges

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $391,553.07 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,067.08 or 1.00063475 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,030.63 or 1.00012854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 268,337,278 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 268,337,278.13325658. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02767995 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $394,193.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

