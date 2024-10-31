Worldcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $152.44 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Worldcoin has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $152.44 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00002739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,914,915 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 587,514,289.0970542 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.00099116 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 356 active market(s) with $168,333,585.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

