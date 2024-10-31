Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.32. 871,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,242. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $177.88 and a 52 week high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.27.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.95.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

