Wingstop Inc. (WING) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 6th

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Wingstop has increased its dividend by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $295.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.27. Wingstop has a one year low of $177.88 and a one year high of $433.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WING shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

