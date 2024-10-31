Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Wingstop has increased its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $289.99 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $177.88 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WING shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WING

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.