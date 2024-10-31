William Blair Cuts Earnings Estimates for Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Management in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the business services provider will earn $7.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.25. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.28.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE WM opened at $214.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $162.03 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.14 and a 200-day moving average of $208.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 94,414.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,842 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,594,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,955,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 20,402.6% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 868,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,196,000 after purchasing an additional 863,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.87%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

