William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for RSG

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Republic Services in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the business services provider will earn $6.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.18. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Republic Services’ FY2025 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $198.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.77 and a 200 day moving average of $196.65. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $208.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after buying an additional 1,346,588 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,265,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,808,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,480,000 after acquiring an additional 92,013 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,757,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

