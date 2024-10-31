Whelan Financial Has $16.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Whelan Financial increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.7% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.37. 572,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.