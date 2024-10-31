What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for EXE FY2024 Earnings?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of EXE opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.35 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

