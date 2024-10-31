What is Raymond James’ Forecast for Lundin Gold Q4 Earnings?

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LUG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.42.

LUG opened at C$34.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.10. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total transaction of C$459,913.60. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total transaction of C$448,490.00. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total value of C$459,913.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,122. 58.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

