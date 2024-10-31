What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for FFNW Q4 Earnings?

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.25 million, a P/E ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

