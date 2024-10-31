What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for CVLT Q3 Earnings?

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Commvault Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commvault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $162.25 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $171.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.96. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 124.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,342.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,342.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.