Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (WEEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.
Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Stock Performance
Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.03. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $24.87.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Silver Stocks, ETFs, or Bullion: What’s the Best Bet Now?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Applied Materials vs ASML: Which is the Best Chip Stock to Own?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Top Bill Gates Stock Picks Every Investor Should Know About
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.