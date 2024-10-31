Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (WEEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Stock Performance

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.03. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

