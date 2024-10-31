Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $745.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.24 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,167,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,496,000 after acquiring an additional 219,074 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,665,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,668,000 after purchasing an additional 450,522 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,516,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,537,000 after purchasing an additional 56,551 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,506,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after purchasing an additional 201,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 65.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 879,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 348,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

