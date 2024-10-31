Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.24 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

