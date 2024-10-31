Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.24 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.
Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $43.26.
Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on WERN
About Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Werner Enterprises
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Viking Therapeutics Stock: A Pre-Election Bet Worth Considering
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.