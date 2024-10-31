Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.27-$4.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.19. Welltower also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.270-4.330 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

WELL stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.54. The company had a trading volume of 950,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average of $111.90. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.86%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

