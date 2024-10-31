Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.27-$4.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.19. Welltower also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.270-4.330 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower
Welltower Price Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.86%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.