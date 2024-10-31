Wedbush Predicts Skyline Champion’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyline Champion in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $101.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total transaction of $474,578.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,761.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total value of $474,578.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,761.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $7,212,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,920,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,267,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,253. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth $76,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.