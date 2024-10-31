Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €14.84 ($16.13) and last traded at €14.72 ($16.00). 22,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.62 ($15.89).
The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04.
Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.
