W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. W. P. Carey updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.71 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.710 EPS.
W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of WPC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $52.67 and a 52-week high of $67.40.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.08%.
WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.
About W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
