Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.93. 750,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,125. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $195.70 and a one year high of $279.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. StockNews.com cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

