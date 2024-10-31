Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $11.77.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Chipotle Serves Up a Price Dip – The Market Is Buying
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Bitcoin Breakout: 3 Stocks Set to Ride the Cryptocurrency Wave
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Charging Ahead: Investing in the EV Charging Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.