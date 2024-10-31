Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $11.77.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.