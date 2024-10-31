Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $5.70.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Chipotle Serves Up a Price Dip – The Market Is Buying
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Bitcoin Breakout: 3 Stocks Set to Ride the Cryptocurrency Wave
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Charging Ahead: Investing in the EV Charging Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.