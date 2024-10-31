Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.08, but opened at $36.29. Vontier shares last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 57,028 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Get Vontier alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNT

Vontier Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,510,000 after buying an additional 415,750 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 502,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.