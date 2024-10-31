Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $644,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754,036 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468,000 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,367 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,902,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,726,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,603,000 after acquiring an additional 880,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

