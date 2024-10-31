Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2,533.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $533.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $522.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $380.56 and a 1 year high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

