Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Has $97,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 55.7% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 8.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.42.

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

BA stock opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

