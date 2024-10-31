Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 1,799 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,944,000 after buying an additional 556,913 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VWO opened at $46.67 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

