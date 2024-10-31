Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 852 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1,981.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stryker by 84.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 114.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $363.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.98. The company has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $264.85 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

