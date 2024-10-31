Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 174 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,299 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 182,632 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 166.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,509 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 50,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at $312,322,993.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

