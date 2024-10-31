Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09 to $0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million to $265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.60 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 2,140,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,956. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -465.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.83 million. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,509.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,509.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $55,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,945.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,976 shares of company stock worth $720,562 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

