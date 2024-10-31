Viasat (VSAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Viasat to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Viasat has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $55,947,695.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,146.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

