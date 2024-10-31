Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 441.60 ($5.73) and traded as low as GBX 364.50 ($4.73). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 368.50 ($4.78), with a volume of 247,268 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.35) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 580 ($7.52) to GBX 530 ($6.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £934.80 million, a P/E ratio of 920.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 391.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 440.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is presently 5,897.44%.

In other news, insider Mark Collis acquired 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.60 ($25,798.99). Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

