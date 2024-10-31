Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $331,091,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,619,000 after buying an additional 1,563,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,002,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,189,000 after buying an additional 451,830 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $116.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.