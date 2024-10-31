Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 11.34%. Verra Mobility’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,732.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

