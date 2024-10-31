Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $533.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.04. The company has a market cap of $482.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $380.56 and a 1 year high of $538.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

