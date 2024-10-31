Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lifted by Stephenson & Company Inc.

Stephenson & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $82,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $77.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.73 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

