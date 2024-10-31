Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,438,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 299% from the previous session’s volume of 360,521 shares.The stock last traded at $82.75 and had previously closed at $83.09.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,650,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,072,000 after purchasing an additional 268,303 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 185.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 288,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 186,989 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at about $13,274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,857,000 after purchasing an additional 149,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 902,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,213,000 after purchasing an additional 149,035 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

