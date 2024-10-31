Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,438,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 299% from the previous session’s volume of 360,521 shares.The stock last traded at $82.75 and had previously closed at $83.09.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
